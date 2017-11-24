Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh attend Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge wedding party in Mumbai

Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali were at Zaheer Khan’s party. (Express Photo) Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali were at Zaheer Khan’s party. (Express Photo)

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge got married on Thursday morning in a court marriage and later hosted a party. The marriage was attended by only close friends and members of the family but the party saw more stars. Led by Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali, many former cricketers were present in the Mumbai for the party that was held in the Taj Mahal Palce Hotel and Towers.

Tendulkar has played cricket with Zaheer for many years as India teammate and also as teammate in the Mumbai team in domestic cricket. Both have been friends since early days of their playing career.

Other cricketer who was present at the party was Gujarat and India cricketer Parthiv Patel who had played in the Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians with Zaheer.

Former India and Mumbai cricketer Ajit Agarkar who has played and opened the bowling with Zaheer on many occasions in international cricket.

Out-of-favour India spinner Harbhajan Singh who was teammate of Zaheer in the Indian team and also with Mumbai Indians.

Zaheer and Sagarika are going to host a wedding reception party as well. It is reported that the party will be in Mumbai on November 27.

Zaheer and Sagarika got engaged and made their relation public in May.

Though Yuvraj Sigh wasn not present, wife Hazel Keech was there.

