Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh attend Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge wedding party in Mumbai

Sachin Tendulkar, wife Anjali and host of other cricketers were present at Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's party.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai | Updated: November 24, 2017 4:16 pm
zaheer khan, zaheer khan photos, zaheer khan sagarika ghatge photos Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali were at Zaheer Khan’s party. (Express Photo)

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge got married on Thursday morning in a court marriage and later hosted a party. The marriage was attended by only close friends and members of the family but the party saw more stars. Led by Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali, many former cricketers were present in the Mumbai for the party that was held in the Taj Mahal Palce Hotel and Towers.

Tendulkar has played cricket with Zaheer for many years as India teammate and also as teammate in the Mumbai team in domestic cricket. Both have been friends since early days of their playing career.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge wedding Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge. (Express Photo)

Other cricketer who was present at the party was Gujarat and India cricketer Parthiv Patel who had played in the Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians with Zaheer.

PHOTOS: Former cricketers, celebrities attend Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge’s post-wedding bash

zaheer khan and sagarika ghatge wedding photos Parthiv Pate with his wife at Zaheer Khan’s party. (Express Photo)

Former India and Mumbai cricketer Ajit Agarkar who has played and opened the bowling with Zaheer on many occasions in international cricket.

zaheer khan and sagarika ghatge photos Ajit Agarkar with his wife at Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge’s party.

Out-of-favour India spinner Harbhajan Singh who was teammate of Zaheer in the Indian team and also with Mumbai Indians.

zaheer khan and sagarika ghatge photos Harbhajan Singh was also present. (Express Photo)

Zaheer and Sagarika are going to host a wedding reception party as well. It is reported that the party will be in Mumbai on November 27.

zaheer khan and sagarika ghatge wedding photos Zaheer Khan with Sagarika Ghatge. (Express Photo)

Zaheer and Sagarika got engaged and made their relation public in May.

zaheer khan, zaheer khan photos, zaheer khan sagarika ghatge photos Hazel Keech, Bollywood actor and Yuvraj Singh’s wife. (Express Photo)

Though Yuvraj Sigh wasn not present, wife Hazel Keech was there.

