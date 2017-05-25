Sachin Tendulkar’s film can inspire kids: Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag tweets about Sachin Tendulkar’s upcoming film, ‘Sachin: A Billion Dream’. (Source: Express Photo) Virender Sehwag tweets about Sachin Tendulkar’s upcoming film, ‘Sachin: A Billion Dream’. (Source: Express Photo)

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag has urged the fans to go out and watch Sachin Tendulkar’s biographical film, ‘Sachin: A billion Dream’. The batsman who has been known for his hilarious tweets took to his social media account and tweeted a video, “Godji invited for #SachinPremiere ,but Biwi ji took me away to a holiday. Godji toh prasad chadake maan jaate hain,but Biwi ji kahaan maanti.”

Godji invited for #SachinPremiere ,but Biwi ji took me away to a holiday. Godji toh prasad chadake maan jaate hain,but Biwi ji kahaan maanti pic.twitter.com/GnZGzDwaIW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 25 May 2017

He said, “I have seen Sachin Tendulkar’s batting for free from the non-striker’s end and even while sitting in the dressing room. But now it is time to spend some money and watch his movie. I will definitely go and watch his movie and will spend some money. I even expect that you (fans) all will also go and watch his movie because the kind of inspiration that the kids can get from his movie, they can’t get it from anywhere else. ”

Sachin’s film is set to release on May 26. the Master blaster earlier, this week organised a special premiere where the cricketers of the Indian team made an appearance before departing to England for the ICC Champions Trophy.

From Virat Kohli to Yuvraj Singh, all the players from the Indian side seemed to enjoy themselves while watch the Master Blaster’s film.

Cricketers even posted their reviews on their respective social media accounts.

“Congrats paaji!Had goosebumps watchin your movie.U always inspire me n ur movie will nw inspire billions!” said KL Rahul about the film.

Shikhar Dhawan was another man who raved about the film. “Loved watching @sachin_rt pajhi’s movie, its amazing. Always lovely meeting him,” he said.

“Revived some inexplicable memories today! Attended the premier of Sachin A Billion Dreams, it’s a great story by the great man @sachin_rt, wrote Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

