Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag remember 2011 World Cup ‘dream win’

India lifted the 2011 World Cup. (Source: PTI) India lifted the 2011 World Cup. (Source: PTI)

On 2nd April 2011, India wrote history when the Indian skipper MS Dhoni swung his bat and smashed Sri Lankan bowler Nuwan Kulasekara for a maximum at Wankhede Stadium to lift the World Cup after 28 years. This was the second instance after 1983 when India had won a cricket World Cup, the previous one came under the leadership of Kapil Dev.

Like I always say, chase your dreams because dreams do come true, and this was one of those moments in my life when it happened. pic.twitter.com/oNWKsYr6sw — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 2 April 2017

After batting first, Sri Lanka rode on Mahela Jayawardene’s aesthetic hundred and scored 274/6 in allotted 50 overs. In reply, the hosts India didn’t start off well and lost both Virender Sehwag in the first over while Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in the seventh to leave themselves in a fair bit of bother.

But it was a responsible third-wicket partnership between the two Delhi batsmen, Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli that showed resistance to a fumbling start of the chase.

6 years ago #OnThisDay,Dhoni finished it off in style and we as a Team lived a dream & won the World Cup,the best memory for this generation pic.twitter.com/QQ9oVFEf4e — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 2 April 2017

Kohli though was undone by Dilshan for 35 after the off-spinner grabbed a brilliant one handed catch of his bowling. Next came in was captain MS Dhoni. The Jharkhand batsman was up for the business right from the beginning as he showed great character with the bat and came up with a partnership of 109 runs.

#ThisDayThatYear – In 2011, “Dhoni finishes off in style. India lift the World Cup after 28 years” – in @RaviShastriOfc‘s immortal voice pic.twitter.com/Q61sLx10VA — BCCI (@BCCI) 2 April 2017

Gambhir on the other end was all set for a World Cup final hundred but just lost his concentration when he came down the track to slash a straight delivery from Perera through the covers but only ended up missing the delivery completely that disturbed the wood work behind the left-handed batsman.

It’s been 6 years since we won the World Cup, the last moments of the game remain fresh in my memory.What a night that was👌 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 2 April 2017

What a night it was at the Wankhede . Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni led india to an unforgettable victory and we won the World Cup at home. pic.twitter.com/YpBu4HDVBC — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 2 April 2017

India didn’t see any further loss in the batting line up as Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni wrapped India’s win by 6 wickets.

