Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag remember 2011 World Cup ‘dream win’

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni wrapped India's win by 6 wickets after Dhoni smashed a six to conclude the proceedings for the hosts.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 2, 2017 12:02 pm
India, India World Cup win, India World Cup, India World Cup 2011, 2011 World Cup, MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni six, Yuvraj Singh, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express India lifted the 2011 World Cup. (Source: PTI)

On 2nd April 2011, India wrote history when the Indian skipper MS Dhoni swung his bat and smashed Sri Lankan bowler Nuwan Kulasekara for a maximum at Wankhede Stadium to lift the World Cup after 28 years. This was the second instance after 1983 when India had won a cricket World Cup, the previous one came under the leadership of Kapil Dev.

After batting first, Sri Lanka rode on Mahela Jayawardene’s aesthetic hundred and scored 274/6 in allotted 50 overs. In reply, the hosts India didn’t start off well and lost both Virender Sehwag in the first over while Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in the seventh to leave themselves in a fair bit of bother.

But it was a responsible third-wicket partnership between the two Delhi batsmen, Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli that showed resistance to a fumbling start of the chase.

Kohli though was undone by Dilshan for 35 after the off-spinner grabbed a brilliant one handed catch of his bowling. Next came in was captain MS Dhoni. The Jharkhand batsman was up for the business right from the beginning as he showed great character with the bat and came up with a partnership of 109 runs.

Gambhir on the other end was all set for a World Cup final hundred but just lost his concentration when he came down the track to slash a straight delivery from Perera through the covers but only ended up missing the delivery completely that disturbed the wood work behind the left-handed batsman.

India didn’t see any further loss in the batting line up as Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni wrapped India’s win by 6 wickets.

