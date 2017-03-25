Sachin Tendulkar, Twitterati impressed with India debutant Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav removed David Warner to bag his first Test wicket. (Source: AP) Kuldeep Yadav removed David Warner to bag his first Test wicket. (Source: AP)

It wasn’t an ideal start to the fourth and final Test for the Indian cricket team as Virat Kohli was ruled out of the decider due to his injured shoulder. Ajinkya Rahane was in charge, and there were couple of changes in the XI. Ishant Sharma made way for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and in came Kuldeep Yadav for the Indian skipper.

In his first match, Kuldeep made early impression as he managed to pick three wickets in the afternoon session of day’s play. His scalps included the dangerous David Warner, Peter Handscomb and Glenn Maxwell.

The delivery he bowled to get rid of Maxwell was a special one and certainly surprised the in-form right-hander.

Kuldeep’s ability was hailed by legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar who took to social media and said, “I am impressed with @imkuldeep18’s variations and the way he has started. Keep going strong, this can be your match to shine.”

I am impressed with @imkuldeep18‘s variations and the way he has started. Keep going strong, this can be your match to shine. — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 25 March 2017

New mystery guy in the house @imkuldeep18 #Magical. On the other hand brilliant hundred from smith. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 25 March 2017

Not only Sachin, Rohit Sharma too was impressed by the chinaman’s mystery. The four match series is leveled at 1-1 with the ongoing clash being the decider in Dharamsala. Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. The visitors lost Matt Renshaw cheaply for 1 when skipper Steve Smith and his deputy Warner came in for the rescue. The two put on a stand of 134 for the second wicket but the Aussies witnessed a flurry of wickets after the dismissal of Warner.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd