After Sachin Tendulkar's request, Twitter deactivates son Arjun, daughter Sara's fake accounts

After Sachin Tendulkar expressed disappointment over the fact that fake accounts are active on Twitter in his son Arjun and daughter Sara's name, Twitter took down the two fake accounts.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:October 17, 2017 5:36 pm
Twitter swung into action as the fake accounts existing under the two were suspended. (Source: File)
After Sachin Tendulkar expressed disappointment over the fact that fake accounts are active on Twitter in his son Arjun and daughter Sara’s name, twitter presumably swung into action as the fake accounts existing under the two were suspended and remained inactive from Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier on Monday, Sachin decried the existence of the fake accounts and wrote, “I reiterate the fact that my children Arjun & Sara are not on twitter. We request @Twitter to remove all such accounts at the earliest. Impersonation wreaks havoc, creates misunderstanding & traumatises us. I appeal to the platforms to take corrective measures immediately.”

The matter had become a cause of concern after the fake account posted tweets criticizing NCP leader Sharad Pawar. This led to a lot of controversy on Twitter and ultimately led to Sachin’s comments. He even went on to recall his tweet in2014 when he had requested Twitter to pull down the fake accounts. Finally, the matter seems to have come to rest as both the accounts have been suspended.

