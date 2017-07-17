Sachin Tendulkar to Mithali Raj: You’re a tremendous athlete, always amazing to watch you play

Tendulkar said that Mithali had got her start in the game when her father took her to her brother’s cricket academy to early every morning to combat her habit of sleeping in late. Tendulkar said that Mithali had got her start in the game when her father took her to her brother’s cricket academy to early every morning to combat her habit of sleeping in late.

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar sent a heartfelt message to Mithali Raj on his social media accounts and ended it wishing luck to the team that is participating in the ICC Women’s World Cup in England. Tendulkar said that he had spoken with the Indian captain and said that she is a “tremendous athlete” and it is always “amazing” to watch her play.

Tendulkar said that Mithali had got her start in the game when her father took her to her brother’s cricket academy to early every morning to combat her habit of sleeping in late. Here is the full text of his message: “MEET Mithali Raj: Her father, retired Air Force Sergeant Dorai Raj, wanted to combat 8-year-old Mithali’s habit of sleeping in late every morning. So, he took her along with him to her brother’s Cricket coaching sessions early every morning. If anyone had told 8-year-old Mithali Raj that one day she would grow up to break a world record in Women’s ODI Cricket, she may or may not have believed it. All it takes is a moment when talent is recognised and steered in the right direction. It was great speaking with you yesterday, Mithali. You are a tremendous athlete and it’s always amazing to watch you play. Keep up the great work!”

Mithali Raj responded to Tendulkar’s message with a reply on her Twitter account.

Thanks for your kind words @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/xeVlGNbk95 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) 17 July 2017

Under Mithali Raj, the Indian women’s cricket team has seen an upturn in fortunes and entered the World Cup as one of the most balanced sides in the tournament. India won their first four matches on the trott but lost the subsequent two becuase of which their previous match against New Zealand was a virtual quarter final. Mithali scored a century in that match and anchored the Indian innings to a total of 265. She then rotated her bowlers perfectly to ensure that New Zealand were dismissed for a paltry 79. Mithali is also the highest scorer in women’s ODI cricket and the first ever to cross 6000 career runs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd