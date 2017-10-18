Sachin Tendulkar to become a comic book hero soon

Sachin Tendulkar will soon be seen as a comic book hero. (Source: AP) Sachin Tendulkar will soon be seen as a comic book hero. (Source: AP)

An abridged version of Sachin Tendulkar’s autobiography ‘Playing It My Way’ will soon showcase the Master Blaster as a comic book hero.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the publishers Hatchett India have said that elements in the book with children as target audience will include a 25-page comic-hero section talking about the most exciting events in Tendulkar’s cricket career, including his ‘Desert Storm’ innings during the 1998 ODI tournament in Sharjah.

“Sachin’s team has worked on the book and it will have features that will be exciting for the young readers,” Thomas Abraham of Hachette India told Mumbai Mirror. The book is expected to be half the size of the original autobiography.

The episode of Tendulkar’s coach placing a coin on the stumps and the batsman taking it if he does not get out also features in the section. The abridged version is set to hit the stands in a week and 1/3rd of the price of the original autobiography, which was published in 2014.

Tendulkar’s book had broken the record set by Steve Jobs’ biography, which had sold 130,000 copies. According to reports, 150,000 copies had already been pre-ordered to Hachette India on the day of release and before sales began.

