This day that year: Sachin Tendulkar retires from all forms of cricket

Sachin Tendulkar retired from all forms of cricket after playing his 200th Test match, against the West Indies in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. (Source: Express photo by Pradip Das) Sachin Tendulkar retired from all forms of cricket after playing his 200th Test match, against the West Indies in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. (Source: Express photo by Pradip Das)

Sachin Tendulkar’s retirement after more than two decades of international cricket is not an occasion that fans can easily erase from their memory. The master blaster, who began his wonderful journey on November 15, 1989, called it a day on November 16, 2013. In December 2012, Tendulkar announced his retirement from ODI cricket and then finally retired from all forms of cricket after playing his 200th Test match, against the West Indies in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. On the fourth anniversary of Sachin Tendulkar’s retirement from international cricket, we take a look back on the day that India stood still as Tendulkar bid adieu to the game.

Tendulkar’s final international match took place during the two-match Test series which India was playing against the West Indies. While he did not manage to score a hundred on his last Test, the legendary Indian batsman did finish his career on a high as India won the Test within three days. In his last Test, Tendulkar also hit a fluent 74 which featured some his trademark cover drives and square-cuts. However, he was dismissed by Narsingh Deonarine when he edged one to the slips. But before leaving the ground Sachin went back to the pitch, touched it, felt it for the last time and came back slowly, trying to hold back his tears.

However, what is most astonishing is the numbers the maestro stacked up in his career. In 200 Test matches, he played 329 innings and scored 15921 runs at an average of 53.79. He also hit 51 hundreds and six double hundreds. Tendulkar’s highest score was 248.

Similarly, in ODIs Tendulkar has a phenomenal record. In 463 matches he racked up 18426 runs at an average of 44.83. He was also the first player in history to score an ODI double hundred.

At a tender age of 16 years and 205 days, Tendulkar made his debut and till date, he is the youngest cricketer to have ever represented India.

