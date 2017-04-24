Sachin Tendulkar thanks fans for their wishes on his 44th birthday, watch video

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar turned 44 on Monday. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar turned 44 on Monday.

India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who turned 44 on Monday, thanked millions of his fans for their love and support on his 44th birthday. The ‘God of cricket’ uploaded a video on Twitter to thank his fans for their ‘lovely wishes.’ He said, “Thank you very much for all the good wishes on birthday obviously – 44th birthday. And so many guys have wished me. It means a lot to me. Thank you so very much. I will be live chatting with all of you on 100MB in a few minutes.”

Thank you for all your lovely wishes!! See you on #100MB in a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/xFIUcnZwCN — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 24 April 2017

Among those wishing the Master Blaster on his 44th were India captain Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina and Mohammad Kaif.

Tendulkar last played in International cricket for India four years back. In his career of 24 years, he has created a number of records that still remain untouched.

The cricket legend maintains the record of the most runs in international cricket. The Indian cricketer from Mumbai became the first batsman to score a 100 centuries. While he made 49 hundreds in one-day Internationals, he scored 52 in Test cricket. He was also the first batsman to score a double century in ODI.

Tendulkar has inspired a generation of fans to take up cricket professionally. He played his last international Test match against West Indies at the iconic Wankhede stadium in his hometown Mumbai.

