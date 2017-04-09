Sachin Tendulkar stops car, asks two boys riding scooter to use helmet, watch video

Sachin Tendulkar asking the boys to use helmet. Sachin Tendulkar asking the boys to use helmet.

Road accidents claim number of lives in India. Every year there are many campaigns to make people aware about road safety, especially to two-wheelers where many are seeing riding without a helmet. Sachin Tendulkar has also joined in to make people aware of the safety on road and asked them to put on helmet whenever they are riding a two-wheeler.

In a video tweeted by the former Indian cricketer, he is asking two young boys to put on helmet as they ride a scooter. He also asks another person who is riding a motorbike with a women to put on helmet for safety.

In the video, the two boys are trying to take a selfie with Tendulkar but he in turn says “Promise me one thing, next time you will use a helmet. It is dangerous for you like this. Life is precious. Is that a promise? 100 percent?”

Helmet Dalo!! Road safety should be the highest priority for everyone. Please don’t ride without a helmet. pic.twitter.com/xjgXzjKwQj — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 9 April 2017

The two young boys “promise” Tendulkar that they will use helmet after the Master Blaster asked them to promise it to him. While they managed to get a selfie with the cricketer, they promised his to use a helmet next time.

The two person on the bike waved to Tendulkar from a distance and the cricketer asked them to use a helmet too.

