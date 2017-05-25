Sachin Tendulkar’s special moment with coach Ramakant Achrekar, fan Sudhir at his film premiere

Sachin Tendulkar’s coach Ramakant Achrekar and fan Sudhir Kumar Gautam attend his movie premiere. (Source: PTI) Sachin Tendulkar’s coach Ramakant Achrekar and fan Sudhir Kumar Gautam attend his movie premiere. (Source: PTI)

Sachin Tendulkar invited his coach Ramakant Achrekar at an exclusive premiere of his film ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ attended by sports stars as well as those from the world of Bollywood.

Tendulkar, who almost came running when he saw his coach, touched the feat of his guru before happily posing for the shutterbugs. In an interview a few days back, Tendulkar had said that even though his children have given the thumbs up to his movie, set to release on Friday, the approval of Ramakant is the most important as ‘without him, nothing can happen.’

The premiere was also attended by Tendulkar’s ardent fan Sudhir Kumar Gautam, who travelled from Muzaffarpur to Mumbai on Wednesday only to watch the movie.

The premiere was attended by Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan as well as other prominent personalities like Aaditya Thackeray.

The Master Blaster, who has been promoting his biographical film with a lot of enthusiasm, had also invited the Indian cricket team that is now in England for the ICC Champions Trophy.

While captain Virat Kohli came for the movie with girlfriend and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan was seen with his son.

Cricketers as well as other sports personalities praised the movie and even gave their review on social media. KL Rahul tweeted after watching the movie that he got goosebumps while watching it. “U always inspire me n ur movie will nw inspire billions!” wrote Rahul.

