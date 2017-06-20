Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman ‘endorsed’ Anil Kumble’s India coach contract extension

Anil Kumble’s contract was up for renewal but the former India skipper has withdrawn his name. Anil Kumble’s contract was up for renewal but the former India skipper has withdrawn his name.

The Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, endorsed for Anil Kumble’s extension as Indian cricket team’s head coach, the Board of Control for Cricket in India stated in a release. Former India skipper Kumble resigned from his post this evening and won’t be travelling with the team for the upcoming tour of the West Indies, which begins on June 23, 2017. Virat Kohli-led unit left this morning from London but Kumble stayed back for a ICC meeting.

There were plenty of reports around Virat Kohli’s alleged rift with Kumble. While the Indian skipper denied these allegations during one of the pressers at recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2017, but sources informed The Indian Express that all was not well in the Indian camp.

With Kumble now out of the picture, it remains to be seen who between Virender Sehwag, Dodda Ganesh, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus and Lalchand Rajput will be picked for the vacant coach post. Meanwhile, BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary congratulated Kumble for his stint with the team and wished him luck for future.

“We wish to place on record our sincere appreciation for the immense contribution by Anil Kumble to the team which enabled India to attain the No.1 Test position. Indian cricket needs his continued contribution in various capacities and wishes him all the best in his future endeavour,” Amitabh Choudhary was quoted as saying by the Indian cricket board’s release on Tuesday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd