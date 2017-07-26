Sachin Tendulkar’s son? I haven’t seen him bowl yet, says Glenn McGrath

Glenn McGrath is part of the MRF Pace Academy. (Source: AP File) Glenn McGrath is part of the MRF Pace Academy. (Source: AP File)

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Australia’s legendary fast bowler Glenn McGrath have always produced some thrilling battles during one-to-one contests. The times have changed and now the Australian fast bowler has expressed his desire to watch Arjun Tendulkar bowl.

“Sachin’s (Tendulkar) son? How old is he now (17), similar age to my son. I haven’t seen him bowl yet and keen to see how he goes, but he must do Ok. When the MRF (pace academy) started, one of the first guys to come along was Sachin,” McGrath said in Mumbai.

“Sachin wanted to be a fast bowler. Is his son taller than Sachin (reporters say yes), so that might help him. But that’s good to see and they have the love for the game. Sachin always wanted to a fast bowler,” said McGrath, who was part of Australia’s 1999, 2003 and 2007 World Cup winning team.

The former Australian speedster is in Mumbai for a two-day coaching programme for Mumbai Cricket Association, to give useful bowling tips to Under 23 and Under 19 category of fast bowlers.

Before India’s Women’s World Cup final against England, Arjun bowled in the nets to the team. He was seen bowling to Veda Krishnamurthy in the nets.

“I tried hard and always enjoyed bowling to Sachin. Brian Laras, Sachin Tendulkars, (Rahul) Dravids, (Sourav) Gangulys, VVS Laxman, those guys I always loved bowling to and I loved the challenge of bowling to Sachin. He is one of the best of if not the best of all time, his records stand for itself,” McGrath concluded.

