Sachin Tendulkar wishes Sir Don Bradman on his 109th birth anniversary

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt post with his fans on the occasion of legendary Sir Donald Bradman’s 109th birth anniversary. Wishing his cricketing idol on Instagram, Sachin posted a picture of himself with Bradman, with caption,”To the one and only…. Happy Birthday to Sir Donald Bradman”.

Every cricket fan remembers the famous 1998 Sharjah ODI series when Sachin showed back-to-back brilliant performances with the bat, scoring 134 and 143 runs in two crucial matches against Australia to make the headlines. This series also caught Bradman’s attention and as a result, he was invited by the legend himself, at his Kensington Park home in Adelaide on his 90th birthday.

Bradman had a remarkable Test record where he played 52 Tests and with an average of 99.94 he scored 5996 runs in his career. His highest score was 334 runs, against England in ‘The Ashes’ in 1930. He has 29 Test centuries and 13 half centuries to his name. He passed away on February 25, 2001, at the age of 92.

Fans from all over the world tend to make comparisons between the two, but Bradman himself said that Sachin’s technique reminded him of his style. Also in the book, ‘Bradman’s Best’, it is mentioned that Bradman was so impressed by Sachin’s technique and compactness that he even asked his wife to look at Sachin’s game.

