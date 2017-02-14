Sachin Tendulkar shares a light moment with Harbhajan Singh’s daughter

Harbhajan Singh’s daughter Hinaya Heer spent time with Mumbai Indians’ mentor Sachin Tendulkar. (Source: Twitter) Harbhajan Singh’s daughter Hinaya Heer spent time with Mumbai Indians’ mentor Sachin Tendulkar. (Source: Twitter)

With the IPL auctions less than a week away, Sachin Tendulkar was spotted wearing the Mumbai Indian jersey and sharing a light moment with teammate Harbhajan Singh’s daughter Hinaya Heer. Harbhajan, who became a proud father of the baby girl in July last year, was also seen enjoying the moment.

In a tweet Sachin said, “With little Hinaya Heer! She’s a bundle of joy”

With little Hinaya Heer! She’s a bundle of joy 😇@harbhajan_singhpic.twitter.com/SGmesgoV8I — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 14 February 2017

Harbhajan’s wife Geeta Basra also shared a photo of Sachin and Hinaya on her social media account.

Little Masters little fan 😍 pic.twitter.com/OJZmM1t2WK — Geeta Basra (@Geeta_Basra) 13 February 2017

It may be recalled that Sachin and Harbhajan go back a long way as they played together for the Indian cricket team and also shared the dressing room while playing for Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League. Currently Sachin is playing the role of a mentor for the franchise and it seems like he was pretty happy mentoring little Hinaya as well.

Before his stint as a mentor, former batting legend enjoyed a successful IPL career with the Mumbai Indians where he played 78 matches and amassed 2334 with a highest score of 100 not out. Apart from the solitary century, Sachin had slammed 13 fifties as well at a strike rate of 119.82.

While captaining the Mumbai side in his final outing, Tendulkar managed to bow out in style as he led his team to their first IPL crown by defeating Rahul Dravid-led side Rajasthan Royals in 2013. In the same season Tendulkar had set a record for most fours (289).

The right-handed batsman has played a crucial role in the Mumbai Indians’ set-up since the inception of the tournament. The ‘Master Blaster’ even clinched the Orange Cap in the third edition of the tournament.

