Sachin Tendulkar seemed 10 years-old when I first saw him: Shane Warne

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during a practice session. Express archive photo Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during a practice session. Express archive photo

Legendary Australian leg spinner Shane Warne recently spoke about his famed rivalry with sAchin Tendulkar and described the master from India as a ’10-year-old’ when he first saw him.

“When I first saw Sachin in 1991 he seemed like a 10-year-old, and he then went on to make an unbelievable hundred. It was only after 8 years that I got to play against him in India”

Recalling the series in 1998 Warnes said, “It was a great series. But Tendulkar greeted me by smashing the first ball with a smack down the ground for four.”

But on the fourth ball Sachin nicked it to slip and a chuckling Warne said, ” It was an incredible moment as the crowd suddenly went quiet. It was incredibly quiet and I never witnessed such a thing.”

“But in the second innings while chasing Sachin scored another hundred which was the best innings that anyone’s ever played against me or the Australian sides I have played in”. Warne added.

It may be recalled here that Warnes had earlier admitted that Sachin Tendulkar was the best batsman of hi generation. According to Warne he was the best in all conditions against all types of bowling and he had a wonderful temperament. The Aussie had a number of contests with India’s greatest batsmen of all time, as he maintained that when he included his name in the list of challenging batsmen

Meanwhile, speaking about the current generation and its rivalries Warnes said the Kohli was Smith rivalry excites him but it is not the same. “This rivalry is different as it involves two batsman. To me Virat kohli is the number one batsman in the world and Steve smith is hot on his heels.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd