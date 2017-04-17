Latest News
  • Sachin Tendulkar says thankyou after twitterati heaps praise on his movie trailer

Sachin Tendulkar says thankyou after twitterati heaps praise on his movie trailer

Sports personalities as well as people from Bollywood have heaped praises about the film's trailer on the social media.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 17, 2017 12:24 pm
Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar India, India Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar batting, Sachin Tendulkar film, Sachin Tendulkar Sachin: A Billion Dreams, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express Sachin: A billion dream is set to release on May 26. (Source: PTI)

Legendary cricketer and former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar is receiving praises after the release of his film Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ trailer. The film is based on Tendulkar’s life and how the Master Blaster became the most iconic player in the business.

Sports personalities as well as people from Bollywood have heaped praises about the film’s trailer on the social media and Tendulkar too responded is the most humble way he could have.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The film is set to release on May 26 written and directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under 200 NotOut Productions. Sachin during the release of the trailer said that he was pretty nervous during the release. “I am feeling as nervous as I was at the first ever press conference of my life, after my first hundred in 1990, in Manchester”, he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I lift heavy cement slabs on my shoulders every day. When I return home, my body hurts all over. But I really look forward to Sunday when I unwind myself playing football 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

18th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 17, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
TODAY

19th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 17, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

20th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 18, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

21st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 19, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

22nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 20, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore