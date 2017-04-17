Sachin Tendulkar says thankyou after twitterati heaps praise on his movie trailer

Sachin: A billion dream is set to release on May 26. (Source: PTI) Sachin: A billion dream is set to release on May 26. (Source: PTI)

Legendary cricketer and former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar is receiving praises after the release of his film Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ trailer. The film is based on Tendulkar’s life and how the Master Blaster became the most iconic player in the business.

Sports personalities as well as people from Bollywood have heaped praises about the film’s trailer on the social media and Tendulkar too responded is the most humble way he could have.

Huge! Now I would be able to say I know Sir Sachin a little☺Been waiting to hear your story from you! @sachin_rt 😊http://t.co/4WV7UHqbON — Sunidhi Chauhan (@SunidhiChauhan5) 15 April 2017

Many thanks @SunidhiChauhan5! Hope you like the film. One of India’s finest singing talents. Keep singing, keep shining! http://t.co/duHEPxg3zc — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 17 April 2017

.@virendersehwag Ha-ha! Viru, tumhari tweets me bhi tumhari batting jaisa jaadu hai 🙂 http://t.co/2iyovnjpC2 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 15 April 2017

Love watching you on the field @hardikpandya7. Keep going strong. http://t.co/XiMWmt5px7 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 15 April 2017

Thanks little bro @harbhajan_singh….. spending time with you on and off the field brings a smile to my face. http://t.co/E7RMW8K42d — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 15 April 2017

Thanks @karanjohar! Have now seen first-hand the immense effort you guys put in to make a film. Commendable! http://t.co/bmhoBSK0SC — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 15 April 2017

. @FarOutAkhtar I could say the same about each of the films you have done.. always an inspiration. http://t.co/wcHG9sTnUB — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 15 April 2017

Thank you @juniorbachchan for all the Dhoom and support! http://t.co/4De347qF2X — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 15 April 2017

Thanks, @imVkohli! Doing the film has been a walk down memory lane.. brought back some good times. http://t.co/VX5xCtEwPN — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 14 April 2017

.@humasqureshi Thanks and wish you all the best! http://t.co/iuJYoc9SZ3 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 14 April 2017

Thanks, @RanveerOfficial! Full credit goes to @ravi0404 and his team. They’ve put their heart and soul into this project. http://t.co/4vDrgsNGiC — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 14 April 2017

.@MohammadKaif thanks, my friend.. I’m looking forward to this off-the-field innings. http://t.co/7vcvjencFU — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 14 April 2017

.@taran_adarsh the entire process of making the film has been a journey in itself.. brought back many wonderful moments. http://t.co/FSZKnctJHT — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 14 April 2017

Thanks, @NSaina! Keep up the hard work and dedication. http://t.co/POLWEEejyY — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 14 April 2017

.@SakshiMalik best wishes to you on receiving the Padma Shree.. you make India proud. #jaihind http://t.co/GhnDSxSDXH — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 14 April 2017

.@hemangkbadani thanks a lot.. was great fun being on the set. http://t.co/R6FS9RC8bI — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 14 April 2017

The film is set to release on May 26 written and directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under 200 NotOut Productions. Sachin during the release of the trailer said that he was pretty nervous during the release. “I am feeling as nervous as I was at the first ever press conference of my life, after my first hundred in 1990, in Manchester”, he said.

