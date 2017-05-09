Sachin Tendulkar says his mother started the ‘Sachin, Sachin’ chant

Sachin Tendulkar is on a promotional tour for the upcoming film “Sachi: A Billion Dreams”. (Source: AP) Sachin Tendulkar is on a promotional tour for the upcoming film “Sachi: A Billion Dreams”. (Source: AP)

Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar said that the famous ‘Sachin-Sachin’ chant has become was initially started by his mother.

Sachin was speaking at a song release from the upcoming movie, “Sachin: A Billion Dreams.” “My mother started it actually. I used to go play downstairs and to call me back home, mother would call ‘Sachin Sachin’,” Tendulkar said when asked when did he first hear the chant.

“I never thought ‘Sachin Sachin’ (chant) would continue beyond my playing days,” said the Indian batting legend, It has now gone to the theatres. So I feel happy.

Sachin also spoke about the picture of his younger self holding a bat, “This was actually taken at home when I was playing with my brother. This was in the balcony. I was only four or five then. My positions weren’t perfect. What I enjoyed was, hitting the ball. Be it a cricket bat or a tennis racket. My brother would chuck tennis ball, few I used to hit from cricket bat, few from rackets.”

Sachin Tendulkar is on a promotional tour for “Sachin: A Billion Dreams,” a movie based on his life. He retired from all forms of international cricket in 2013. During a speech that he gave after his last match, Sachin said that the “Sachin, Sachin” chant would keep “ringing in my ears for the rest of my life.”

