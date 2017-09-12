Sachin Tendulkar reveals Team India’s lowest phase was in 2006-07

Sachin Tendulkar expressed disappointment at the Indian team’s ouster in the 2007 World Cup. Sachin Tendulkar expressed disappointment at the Indian team’s ouster in the 2007 World Cup.

Former Indian legendary batsman, Sachin Tendulkar revealed one of the lowest points in Indian cricket was when the men in blue crashed out of the 2007 World Cup in the group stage.

“I think 2006-07 we were possibly our lowest (phase). We didn’t qualify for the Super 8 stage of the 2007 World Cup. But we got back from there and started fresh thinking, we started moving in a new direction”, Sachin said while speaking on the sidelines of an event.

“We had to make a lot of changes. And once we had planned what we had to achieve as a team, we were committed to it and the results followed,” he added.

Sachin further added, “We had to change a lot of things. Whether they were right or wrong we didn’t know. The change did not happen overnight. We had to wait for results. In fact, it took me 21 years of my career to lift that beautiful World Cup trophy.”

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar also launched an initiative -Mission 24 for Mumbai’s M east ward which is known to have one of highest slum population’s in the city. This initiative is set to help the population of the people living in the area.

Speaking about it he said, “Something that disturbs me is that M-east ward is at the bottom as far as human development is concerned. My association with my wife Anjali has helped me understand a lot more of Mumbai which we take for granted like maternity homes, health posts in the city. The project is like another cricket match we are playing and need to be persistent with our contribution.”

