Sachin Tendulkar reveals his philosophical side in reply to Shahrukh Khan’s tweet

Sachin: A billion dream is set to release on May 26. (Source: PTI) Sachin: A billion dream is set to release on May 26. (Source: PTI)

The latest to join among celebrities who are admiring and wishing Sachin Tendulkar for his film’s trailer (Sachin A Billion Dreams) is none other than Shahrukh Khan. Wishing Sachin for his movie, Shah Rukh wrote on twitter, “I believed, when you did well I would too and when you didn’t, I will fail. Like a billion others, I miss my guiding light.”

@sachin_rt I believed,when u did well I would 2 & when u didn’t,I will http://t.co/UhouyNYvvx a billion others I miss my guiding lite.ATB for the film — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 19 April 2017

However, Sachin Tendulkar also replied to the tweet saying, “Zindagi me haar na hoti to koi kabhi jeet ta nahi aur kuch seekhta bhi nahi. (If life didn’t have failure, no one would be able to succeed or learn anything.) Touched by your words like a billion others.”

Interestingly, this showed the philosophical side of Tendulkar, something which fans have rarely come across but will nonetheless enjoy.

A film on Tendulkar – Sachin A Billion Dreams – will release worldwide on May 26 and celebrities across various walks of life have been wishing the cricket legend on social media.

