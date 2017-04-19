Latest News
Sachin Tendulkar reveals his philosophical side in reply to Shahrukh Khan’s tweet

Sachin's in his reply to SRK showed a side of himself, something which fans have rarely come across but will nonetheless enjoy.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 19, 2017 8:05 pm
Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar India, India Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar batting, Sachin Tendulkar film, Sachin Tendulkar Sachin: A Billion Dreams, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express Sachin: A billion dream is set to release on May 26. (Source: PTI)

The latest to join among celebrities who are admiring and wishing Sachin Tendulkar for his film’s trailer (Sachin A Billion Dreams)  is none other than Shahrukh Khan. Wishing Sachin for his movie, Shah Rukh wrote on twitter, “I believed, when you did well I would too and when you didn’t, I will fail. Like a billion others, I miss my guiding light.”

However, Sachin Tendulkar also replied to the tweet saying, “Zindagi me haar na hoti to koi kabhi jeet ta nahi aur kuch seekhta bhi nahi. (If life didn’t have failure, no one would be able to succeed or learn anything.) Touched by your words like a billion others.”

Interestingly, this showed the philosophical side of Tendulkar, something which fans have rarely come across but will nonetheless enjoy.

A film on Tendulkar – Sachin A Billion Dreams – will release worldwide on May 26 and celebrities across various walks of life have been wishing the cricket legend on social media.

