Sachin Tendulkar reveals his common interest with India World Cup team member Mansi Joshi

India right-arm medium pace bowler certainly shares something similar to Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar off the field. Both Tendulkar and Joshi love Kishore Kumar songs and the former Indian cricketer posted something similar about the Indian women’s team bowler on his Instagram handle. Sachin wrote, “MEET #MansiJoshi: Mansi and I have one thing in common … we both love Kishore Kumar songs. This young athlete, like all women athletes, faced insurmountable odds to get where she is today. It has taken hard work, dedication and passion every step of the way. Keep up the enthusiasm, Mansi! We are with you. Come on, #TeamIndia! All the best, #WomenInBlue! @icc @unicef #CricketForGood”

Joshi scalped a couple of wickets against Pakistan and just gave 9 runs during India’s win over arch rivals. The Mithali Raj-led have now setup a title clash with hosts England on Sunday at Lord’s.

Raj’s troops marched into the final after beating Australia by 36 runs at Derby on Thursday. In a rain-curtailed match, right-handed batsman Harmanpreet Kaur smashed an unbeaten 171 during the process to guide India’s total to 281/4 in 42 overs at Derby. Later, the Indian bowlers concluded the proceedings for their side after bundling out Australia for 245 during the chase.

Indian women’s team would be playing their second World Cup final in history. They last played in 2005 in South Africa but lost to Australia. India won five out of their seven round-robin matches and we now take a look at their road to final in this particular edition.

