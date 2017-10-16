Sachin Tendulkar requests Twitter to remove unofficial accounts of son Arjun, daughter Sara

Diwali 2017
Sachin Tendulkar has expressed disappointment over the fact that fake accounts are active on Twitter in his son Arjun and daughter Sara's name

By: Express Web Desk | Published:October 16, 2017 10:57 pm
Sachin Tendulkar has called upon Twitter to remove the fake accounts are active on Twitter in the name of his son Arjun and daughter Sara. (Source: File)
Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has expressed disappointment over the fact that fake accounts are active on Twitter in the name of his son Arjun and daughter Sara. Reminding that he had tweeted in 2014 on the same issue, Tendulkar wrote, “I reiterate the fact that my children Arjun & Sara are not on twitter. We request @Twitter to remove all such accounts at the earliest.”

In his second tweet, Sachin emphasised on the ill effects of impersonation and how it can create unnecessary trouble. “Impersonation wreaks havoc, creates misunderstanding & traumatises us. I appeal to the platforms to take corrective measures immediately”, he wrote.

Whether or not Twitter takes the master’s request into account remains to be seen.

A couple of days earlier, Sachin Tendulkar and his son met current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at their residence in Mumbai. Arjun is a big fan of WWE and Mahal personally invited the duo to attend WWE’s live event in New Delhi.

