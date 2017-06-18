Sachin Tendulkar remembers his dad’s advice on Father’s Day, see pic

Sachin Tendulkar remembered his dad and shared a nostalgic moment on social media. (Source: Instagram) Sachin Tendulkar remembered his dad and shared a nostalgic moment on social media. (Source: Instagram)

On the occasion of Father’s Day, former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar remembered his dad and shared a nostalgic moment on social media. The former legendary batsman posted a photo from his younger days wherein his father (Ramesh Tendulkar) is seen handing him a bat. In a message, he wrote, “You held my hand, showed me the world and gave me the best advice. Happy father’s day!”.

It may be recalled here that Tendulkar’s father had passed away during the 1999 World Cup which was played in England. He had then left the tournament in between to return home but came back and hit a match-winning hundred.

You held my hand, showed me the world and gave me the best advice. Happy father’s day! A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:23am PDT

Ahead of the Father’s Day, Sachin Tendulkar recently joined a UNICEF campaign which brings forth the role played by fathers in the development of children. The campaign called ‘Super Dads’, celebrates fatherhood and highlights the importance of love and play for children. “When I was a young child, my father gave me the right amount of love, freedom and support to shape who I am today,” Tendulkar, a UNICEF Ambassador, said in a statement. “Every kid needs protection, love, good food and play to support growth and development.”

Meanwhile, ahead of the all-important in the Champions Trophy between India and Pakistan, Sachin Tendulkar has backed India to come up trumps against their arch rivals. He also praised skipper Virat Kohli for the way he has lead his side in the tournament.

