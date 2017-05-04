Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid want India’s participation in Champions Trophy

Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid voiced their support for India’s participation in Champions Trophy. Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid voiced their support for India’s participation in Champions Trophy.

Former Indian players Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid have expressed their views that India should play the upcoming Champions Trophy in England.

As per cricinfo almost a dozen former cricketers including Tendulkar and Dravid have voiced their support for team India to participate in the Champions Trophy. This was after cricinfo ran a poll asking whether India should play in the tournament or not. While Sachin and Dravid ticked yes for the poll, other cricketers who stated the same opinion (by clicking yes) are Zaheer Khan, Gundappa Viswanath, Sandeep Patil, Sanjay Manjrekar, Aakash Chopra, Ajit Agarkar, Venkatesh Prasad, Saba Karim, Murali Kartik, and Deep Dasgupta.

However, the issue of India’s participation is still looming in doubt as the BCCI is divided over the issue. One faction is strongly in favour of revoking the Members Participation Agreement with the ICC, which would rule India out of hosting and participating in all ICC tournaments until 2023.

Meanwhile, as per latest reports the Committee of Administrators (COA) has directed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to announce Indian team for Champion Trophy immediately. This warning comes ahead of the Special General Meeting (SGM) on May 7 of the BCCI as the COA has reportedly issued this warning to not take any decision that may be “against interests of Indian cricket”.

