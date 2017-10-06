This Day That Year: Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid’s swansong in T20 cricket

Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid had their swansong in T20 cricket in the CLT20 final in 2013. (Source: Indian Express) Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid had their swansong in T20 cricket in the CLT20 final in 2013. (Source: Indian Express)

It was on this day, four years ago, that former Indian legends Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid had their swansong in T20 cricket. Fittingly it was in the finals of the 2013 Champions League match. Prior to that both, the teams had played good cricket to qualify for the finals.

While many thought T20 was young man’s game, Tendulkar and Dravid proved that temperament and class are important for success in any format. In T20s Tendulkar scored 2334 runs at an average of 33.83 and a strike rate of 119.82. Dravid, on the other hand, hit 2174 runs at an average of 28.23 and a strike rate of 115.52.

While on one hand, the finals of the CLT20 was a big occasion, the moment became even bigger as both the legends were playing their final T20 game. The final which took place at Delhi saw Dravid win the toss and elect to bowl. However, the decision did not prove to be a smart one as MI posted 202/7.This target proved to be a bit too much for the Royals to chase as they fell short by 33 runs.

After the match, Dravid applauded his side and said, “It was a great final, we did excellently well and the crowds have been terrific as well. I have loved working with the team management and it has been a privilege to work with them. I am grateful for the kind of support that both teams gave me when I entered the ground today. I am looking forward to working with this unit in future as well.”

