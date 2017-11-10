Sachin Tendulkar posts image with Vinod Kambli and other ‘friends for life’

Sachin Tendulkar posted picture with ‘friends for life’. (Source: Sachin Tendulkar Instagram) Sachin Tendulkar posted picture with ‘friends for life’. (Source: Sachin Tendulkar Instagram)

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in an Instagram post on Friday said that one of the most amazing things the sport gave him was friends for life. As a pleasant surprise to all his fans, Master Blaster uploaded a picture with Vinod Kambli among others, calling him ‘friend for life’.

Also seen in the picture is Ajit Agarkar, Tendulkar’s former India and Mumbai teammate. The picture’s caption said, “One of the most amazing things Cricket gave me is friends for life. In this company, there’s never a dull moment both on and off the field.”

Tendulkar and Kambli were also spotted together at a recent book launch in Mumbai two weeks back after which the latter had tweeted, “Master Blaster, I love you.”

The two have been involved in an infamous fall-out after they stitched together a 664-run stand during a school match in 1988. The two Mumbai stars rose through junior cricket ranks and made it to the Indian team but scripted different stories from then on.

Kambli’s comments on a TV channel that Tendulkar did not help him during troubled times, as many as eight years ago, had strained the relationship between the two Mumbai cricketers who went on to represent India.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd