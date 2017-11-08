Sachin Tendulkar picks 1999-2000 Ranji Trophy semi-final as the most memorable match

Mumbai : Legend cricketer Sachin Tendulkar along with Mumbai Ranji team captains during a felicitaion function organised by Mumbai Cricket Association on the eve of the 500th match. (Source: PTI) Mumbai : Legend cricketer Sachin Tendulkar along with Mumbai Ranji team captains during a felicitaion function organised by Mumbai Cricket Association on the eve of the 500th match. (Source: PTI)

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Monday told that one of the most memorable matches in his domestic career was Mumbai’s semi-final encounter with Tamil Nadu during 1999-2000 season.

“I will say it was the 1999-2000 semi-final against Tamil Nadu,” said Tendulkar to a query to him at the function to celebrate Mumbai’s 500th Ranji game against Baroda commencing on Thursday.

Tendulkar scored a double ton in the match and shared a moment of the match. He said, “I started to stand outside the crease and Hemang Badani will tell the bowler from point in Tamil that I was standing outside. I then went back into the crease when the bowler started his run-up. After the match I told Badani that I understand Tamil.”

Mumbai have won the Ranji Trophy title 41 times, the most by any team in the history of Indian cricket and the Master Blaster hailed the achievement and said, “If I say it’s unbelievable it’s an understatement.”

Mumbai will play their 500th Ranji match when the Aditya Tare-led team will be up against Baroda at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium. Earlier, the former cricketers who have played for Mumbai credited the Mumbai Ranji team for nurturing some of the finest players who have played for the country.

“The Mumbai (Bombay) Ranji team has nurtured some of the finest cricketers in the country. Many of us have learnt a lot by being a part of the Ranji tournaments getting the opportunity to play with and against the best cricketers in the country,” Sachin Tendulkar told PTI.

“Every Mumbai cricketer has taken great pride in wearing the lion-crested cap. Never taking it easy and the reluctance to rest on our past laurels has resulted in the Mumbai Ranji team being the force it is, over the years,” Tendulkar said.

