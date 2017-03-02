Sachin Tendulkar opens up about life after retirement, read what he wrote

Sachin Tendulkar also gave a unique perspective into what made him take the decision to retire in the first place. (Source: File) Sachin Tendulkar also gave a unique perspective into what made him take the decision to retire in the first place. (Source: File)

It may have been four years since Sachin Tendulkar hung up his boots but, as one would have expected, he has remained vital in the public eye. After retiring from the sport, Tendulkar has initiated and made himself part of numerous business and philanthropic endeavours.

On Thursday, Sachin published a piece on Linkedin in which he has listed out the various initiatives that he has undertaken since retiring. He starts out by giving a unique perspective into what made him take the decision to retire in the first place. “I realized that I had to force myself to wake up and go about my day,” he says in the article, “I knew that the gym training was a critical part of my cricket – something that had been my life for 24 years. Yet, there was reluctance.”

“Sunil Gavaskar, one of my heroes and a former cricketer, once said that he made up his mind to quit the game when he found himself checking the clock, to see how much time there was left for the lunch and tea intervals. Suddenly I knew exactly what he meant. My mind and my body were telling me the same thing. Maybe, it’s time to hang up my boots.”

“what will a sportsman do if he’s not a sportsman anymore?” was the question that arose for him at that point. As it turns out, life post-retirement, Sachin’s second innings, as he calls it has been quite eventful. While he has been involved in a lot of endeavours in trying to expand the boundaries of cricket’s popularity around the world, he has also looked beyond the sport. He gives special mention to his ISL franchisee Kerala Blasters that routinely clock the highest turnouts every year. He also launched SRT Sports Management Company in October 2016.

He lastly said that he is happy with the extra time he is getting to spend with his family. “I now have more time to give to my family, to travel, to pursue my passions and to focus on things that are close to my heart, ones that I can now explore. The love and affection from fans has remained unchanged, the chants still resonate and appear wherever I travel, which is amazing and something for which I am eternally grateful,” he said.

