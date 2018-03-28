Sachin Tendulkar on ball-tampering row: Right decision has been taken

Sachin Tendulkar said that the game should be played in the purest form. (Source: Express Archive) Sachin Tendulkar said that the game should be played in the purest form. (Source: Express Archive)

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar believes that the decision to ban Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner for one year is correct. This was after Smith and Warner were found guilty of ball tampering against South Africa during the third Test in Cape Town. Not only this both Warner and Smith have been banned from the 11th edition of the IPL.

“Cricket has been known as a gentleman’s game. It’s a game that I believe should be played in the purest form. Whatever has happened is unfortunate but the right decision has been taken to uphold the integrity of the game. Winning is important but the way you win is more important,” Tendulkar wrote on his Twitter page.

Along with the duo young Cameron Bancroft was also handed a ban of nine months. However, coach Darren Lehmann escaped the axe. Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland cleared the air by saying that Lehmann had no inclination over the events that transpired on the field. “He saw that and he radioed down and he said ‘what the f— is going on?’ He said to Handscomb ‘Find out what the f— is going on’,” Sutherland said, speaking to reporters at the Australian team’s hotel in Johannesburg,” said Sutherland.

