Sachin Tendulkar meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, briefs him on upcoming movie ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’

Sachin Tendulkar recently posted a pitcure in his social media with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 19, 2017 1:15 pm
Earlier, Narendra Modi cited Sachin Tendulkar as an example for students to compete with oneself and not with others (Source: Twitter)

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been travelling around the country to promote the upcoming film, “Sachin: A Billion Dreams.” While promoting the movie which is based on his life and career,  the cricketing great recently posted a picture on his social media account with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Briefed our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi about the film #SachinABillionDreams & received his blessings, (sic.)” said Tendulkar on his post.

After this Narendra Modi too responded on twitter and wrote,”Had a very good meeting with @sachin_rt. His life journey & accomplishments make every Indian proud & inspire 1.25 billion people.”

It may be recalled here that earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cited Sachin Tendulkar as an example for students to compete with oneself and not with others, the cricket legend thanked him and stressed that preparation is key for everyone, be it a student or a player.
“Thank you @PMOIndia for the mention. Preparation is key for everyone… be it a student or a player. Focus makes the challenge less daunting,” Tendulkar said in a tweet.

His tweet was in response to Modi mentioning him in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast aimed at students preparing for upcoming exams.
“Look at the life of @sachin_rt. He kept challenging himself and bettered his own records. That is what is inspiring,” the Prime Minister later tweeted.
He asked students to choose ‘anuspardha’ (competing with self) over ‘pratispardha’ (competing with others) as he gave Tendulkar’s example saying he kept challenging himself and bettered his records.

