Sachin Tendulkar meets India women’s team before South Africa team, find out what he said

Sachin Tendulkar with Indian women cricket team. (Source: BCCI Women Twitter) Sachin Tendulkar with Indian women cricket team. (Source: BCCI Women Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar has always come out in support of women athletes and his words of encouragement have had a strong impact in women sports in India. On Monday, the Master Blaster met the women’s cricket team of India in Mumbai ahead of their tour to South Africa.

In a tweet, Tendulkar wished the team luck for their tour and shared pictures with the enthusiastic athletes. He wrote, “It was really great meeting you all. My best wishes to the entire team for the ODI and T20 series in South Africa.”

BCCI Women also shared a number of pictures of the Cricket God and the team with the caption, “When @sachin_rt speaks you listen, learn & also have fun. The Master spent time with the Indian Women’s Team in Mumbai ahead of their Tour to South Africa.”

India will play three ODIs against South Africa as part of the ICC Women’s Championship (2017-2020) in February. The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series. The Indian team last played an international match way back in July 2017 in the World Cup. India lost to England in the finals by 9 runs.

India Squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Ekta Bisht, Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Punam Raut, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Mona Meshram, Pooja Vastrakar, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper).

