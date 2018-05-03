Sachin Tendulkar meets Dalai Lama at McLeodganj

Sachin Tendulkar met Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala on Thursday. (Source: PTI) Sachin Tendulkar met Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at his adopted home in McLeod Ganj on Thursday. Tendulkar, who is on a four-day visit to Dharamsala, expressed delight after meeting the Tibetian leader and revealed that the duo had spoken about how to spread the message of love and harmony.

Speaking to reporters, the 45-year-old Bharat Ratna awardee said, “It was an excellent, very good meeting. I always wanted to be here and take the blessings. Just wanted to spend some time and say hello to him. We talked about spreading happiness and communal harmony.”

Sachin Tendulkar inaugurated the Center of Excellence at HPCA Stadium. (Source: PTI) Sachin Tendulkar inaugurated the Center of Excellence at HPCA Stadium. (Source: PTI)

Tendulkar arrived on his visit to Dharamsala on Tuesday after which he also interacted with India’s U19 cricketers during a short session. Former India cricketer Vikram Rathour, who was also present for the session, spoke to Sportstar and said, “Sachin was there for the entire session and he kept an eye on how the kids were bowling and batting. After the session got over, he interacted with them for some 40 minutes. It was a great moment for all the kids.”

Later, Tendulkar also laid the foundation stone of the cricket museum which is to be set up by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd