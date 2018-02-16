Sachin Tendulkar made T20 Mumbai League’s brand ambassador

Sachin Tendulkar has been made the brand ambassador of the upcoming T20 Mumbai League. (Source: PTI) Sachin Tendulkar has been made the brand ambassador of the upcoming T20 Mumbai League. (Source: PTI)

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has been made the brand ambassador of the upcoming T20 Mumbai League and he feels the league will provide a fine platform for the talented cricketers of the megapolis.

“It’s always a pleasure to be associated with the Mumbai Cricket Association. The T20 Mumbai League will not only entertain cricket fans, but also provide a great platform to the talented young cricketers in Mumbai,” Tendulkar was quoted of saying in a media release.

The league, scheduled from March 11 to 28 is to be organised by Sports India Pvt Ltd, a consortium of IIFL Group as Lead Member and Wizcraft, with the approval and sanction of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and under its aegis.

Bids have been invited for six teams to enrol and participate in the League. The teams will be from Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai South.

“We are delighted and privileged to welcome Sachin Tendulkar on board as the League Ambassador of the T20 Mumbai League. His unmatched popularity and vast knowledge of the game will play an integral part in motivating players of the league,” said Kadar Makani, CEO, Probability Sports.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App