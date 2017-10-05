Sachin Tendulkar promises to meet KBC contestant and ‘biggest fan’ Rajudas Rathod

Sachin Tendulkar has promised to meet Rajudas Rathod. Sachin Tendulkar has promised to meet Rajudas Rathod.

Sachin Tendulkar, former Indian cricketer, has promised to meet one of his ‘biggest fans’. Rajudas Rathod was a contestant on Amitabh Bachchan anchored Kaun Banega Crorepati where he expressed a desire to meet the batting legend and said that he is a hardcore fan of the cricketer since he started watching cricket back in 1996. In reply, Sachin congratulated Rajudas for playing well and promised that they will meet soon. “Well played, Rajudas Rathod! Aapki baatein sun kar kaafi mazza aaya! I hope you didn’t break more remotes Promise we’ll meet soon!” Sachin wrote in his tweet.

Rathod, who hails from Maharashtra, won Rs 25,00,000 before quitting the show. After answering the 10th question to win Rs 3,20,000, Rajudas said that whenever Tendulkar used to get out on 99, he used to be hearthbroken for the next couple of days.

“From 1996, I have been watching cricket. I have been loving Sachin Tendulkar ever since. I used to go mad whenever Tendulkar scored a ton. However, whenever he gets out on 99, I used to be heartbroken for the next couple of days,” Rathod said during the show.

Rajudas also said that he used to get interrupted by his daughter, while the ardent fan was all eyes into cricket. He added that many a times he used to break the tv remote while quarreling with his daughter. “I used to sit in front of the TV one hour before a match starts. I used to pray for Tendulkar before every match. Sachin is the reason for my joy and my pain,” he added.

