#VinodKhanna
  • Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Gautam Gambhir and co mourn Vinod Khanna’s demise

Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Gautam Gambhir and co mourn Vinod Khanna’s demise

Cricketing world also paid their respects and tribute to veteran Bollywood actor and MP Vinod Khanna who passed away on Thursday

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 27, 2017 10:55 pm
Vinod Khanna, Vinod Khanna actor, Vinod Khanna Bollywood, Vinod Khanna death, Vinod Khanna died, Vinod Khanna acting, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express Vinod Khanna passed away at the age of 70. (Source: PTI)

Bollywood’s legendary actor and Member of Parliament Vinod Khanna passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 70 after suffering from cancer. The news came as a surprise to many and sports personalities also paid their condolences to star of movies like ‘Amar, Akbar, Anthony‘.

The funeral of the actor took place on Thursday evening where the Bollywood’s big guns were present. He was suffering from bladder cancer and got hospitalised in a Mumbai hospital last month.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The hospital later released a statement that said, “Veteran actor and Member of Parliament Mr. Vinod Khanna, who was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital breathed his last at 11.20 am due to advanced bladder carcinoma”. The veteren actor is survived by wife Kavita, sons Akshay, Rahul, Sakshi and daughter Shraddha.

“He passed away at 11.20am. It’s a sad moment for us… We request you all (media) for privacy,” the actor’s brother Pramod Khanna said.

First Published on: April 27, 2017 10:53 pm
