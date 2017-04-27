Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Gautam Gambhir and co mourn Vinod Khanna’s demise

Vinod Khanna passed away at the age of 70. (Source: PTI) Vinod Khanna passed away at the age of 70. (Source: PTI)

Bollywood’s legendary actor and Member of Parliament Vinod Khanna passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 70 after suffering from cancer. The news came as a surprise to many and sports personalities also paid their condolences to star of movies like ‘Amar, Akbar, Anthony‘.

The funeral of the actor took place on Thursday evening where the Bollywood’s big guns were present. He was suffering from bladder cancer and got hospitalised in a Mumbai hospital last month.

Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of legendary actor #VinodKhanna ji. My condolences to the family. RIP — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 27 April 2017

Really sad as one of the best entertainers of our film industry leaves us today. Sincere condolences #VinodKhanna — Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) 27 April 2017

RIP Vinod Khanna sir ! One of the most handsome actors. You will be missed. — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) 27 April 2017

RIP Vinod Khanna. Thank you for the many memories!

Your contribution to Indian cinema will never be forgotten. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 27 April 2017

A great artist #VinodKhanna leaves us. He will be remembered as one of the finest actors in Bollywood. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) 27 April 2017

An amazing actor #VinodKhanna leaves us. May his soul rest in peace🙏🙏 Condolences to his family. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 27 April 2017

Unbelievable loss. Deepest condolences on the passing away of a wonderful man and such a jubilant being #VinodKhanna ji.

RIP. pic.twitter.com/jkx0m2cOJa — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 27 April 2017

Deeply saddened by the passing of Vinod Khanna. So many memories. From Mere Apne to now. Will remember his smile when we last met — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 27 April 2017

Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of one of the most charismatic actors #VinodKhanna ji.

Om Shanti ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 27 April 2017

The hospital later released a statement that said, “Veteran actor and Member of Parliament Mr. Vinod Khanna, who was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital breathed his last at 11.20 am due to advanced bladder carcinoma”. The veteren actor is survived by wife Kavita, sons Akshay, Rahul, Sakshi and daughter Shraddha.

“He passed away at 11.20am. It’s a sad moment for us… We request you all (media) for privacy,” the actor’s brother Pramod Khanna said.

First Published on: April 27, 2017 10:53 pm

