Sachin Tendulkar joins Armed forces in special screening of upcoming biopic ‘Sachin – A billion dreams’

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is all busy and excited for his upcoming biopic, ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’. The master himself on Saturday organised a special viewing of his movie where the Indian Armed Force Officers were also a part of the screening.

After the screening of the biopic, Sachin put an Instagram post with his selfie with a member of the Armed Forces with a caption saying,”Thank you for everything that you do for us, as part of the Indian Armed Forces. Enjoyed this first and very special viewing of #SachinABillionDreams with you all. It was a humbling experience!”

Thank you for everything that you do for us, as part of the Indian Armed Forces. Enjoyed this first and very special viewing of #SachinABillionDreams with you all. It was a humbling experience! A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on May 20, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

Sachin has always been thankful for the faithful service of the Indian Armed Forces and this step to invite them on the occasion of his movie screening was really a kind gesture from the legend’s side.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams has been directed by James Erskine, which is all about Tendulkar’s personal journey from a young boy to a cricketing legend.

The film will be releasing on May 26, and has already been declared tax-free in Kerala, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. Recently, Sachin Tendulkar also met the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, ahead of the release of his movie.

