Sachin Tendulkar interacts with Mumbai Ranji, U19 team

Sachin Tendulkar interacted with youngsters at MCA. (Source: Instagram) Sachin Tendulkar interacted with youngsters at MCA. (Source: Instagram)

Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday spent some time with the Mumbai Ranji team and the Under 19 team imparting tips and giving advice to youngsters from his vast experience and over 20 year career in international cricket. The Master Blaster conducted the session for the cricketers of tomorrow at the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA)’s facilities in the financial capital.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “A great session with the #MumbaiRanjiTeam & #U19 boys at the MCA! This definitely brought back some old memories. My best wishes to all of you 👍” with a picture of himself speaking to the youngsters at the indoor nets area. Sachin played 38 matches in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai while scoring 18 centuries and 19 half centuries.

In August 2014, Sachin Tendulkar played his last Ranji Trophy game and remained unbeaten on 79 to help Mumbai beat Haryana by four wickets in Lahli. It was his fourth fifty in four innings at the time. In total he played 57 innings and scored 4281 runs at an average of 87.36 with a best of unbeaten 233 runs coming in the 1999-00 season against Tamil Nadu while batting at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. He faced just one defeat with Mumbai since making his debut in 1988-89 season while seeing 23 wins and 14 draws.

The upcoming Ranji Trophy season begins on October 6 with the quarters to be played on December 7, semifinals on December 17 and final to be played from December 29 till January 2, 2018. Gujarat are the defending champions. Mumbai are placed in Group C alongside Andhra Pradesh, Baroda, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Tripura.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd