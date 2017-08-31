Sachin Tendulkar hopes MS Dhoni has a ‘great time’ in 300th ODI

MS Dhoni will be joining Sachin Tendulkar, as he will become the sixth Indian to play 300 ODIs for the country. MS Dhoni will be joining Sachin Tendulkar, as he will become the sixth Indian to play 300 ODIs for the country.

While MS Dhoni would be hardly affected with his 300th ODI, former cricketers are going crazy as the ‘captain cool’ becomes only sixth Indian player to play these many ODIs. Ahead of the fourth ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo, where Dhoni is expected to script two new records in the cricket books, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to social media and wished the former Indian skipper for reaching the milestone.

Sachin, who has played 463 ODI matches and has scored 18426 runs, shared a photo of himself with Dhoni and wrote, “Wearing the ODI cap for the 300th time is definitely a special achievement! Hope you have a great game today, #MSDhoni! ‬#Dhoni300.”

While Dhoni joins the elite club that comprises of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Mohammed Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh to represent India in 300 or more one-day matches, he is one stumping short of becoming the first ever wicket-keeper to have 100 stumpings to his name.

Sachin Tendulkar has featured in most number of one-dayers, 463, most by any player. Tendulkar in his one-day career scored 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries.

Sachin’s dream to win a World Cup in his career came was fulfilled under Dhoni’s leadership, when the men in blue lifted the coveted trophy at 2011 World Cup in Mumbai. It was Dhoni’s unbeaten knock of 91 runs that had helped India win its second World Cup after 28 years.

