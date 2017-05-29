Sachin Tendulkar helps fan Sudhir Kumar get quick visa to cheer for India at ICC Champions Trophy

Sudhir Gautam was helped by Sachin Tendulkar with visa issues. (Source: PTI) Sudhir Gautam was helped by Sachin Tendulkar with visa issues. (Source: PTI)

An Indian cricket match is incomplete without its ardent fan Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary waving the Indian flag in the stadium. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar ensured that Team India had the support of its biggest fan at the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy tournament in England.

Sudhir is a popular name now, after travelling with the Indian side to most of their international matches. With passport issued to him last month, he was facing trouble with the visa office in order to be present during the tournament in the coming month.

The Master Blaster came to his rescue as he wrote a letter to the office slamming them on making him face hardships. He said that Sudhir, whose expenses are borne by Fever 104 FM Radio, was supporting Indian cricket without accepting any help from the players.

In a letter posted by Deccan Chronicals, Tendulkar wrote, “I am writing to confirm that Mr. Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary has been an ardent supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and has become an unofficial mascot of the team due to his enthusiasm.”

“His commitment has been relentless and whenever the team is on tour, he goes to great lengths to be present for the games at his own expense.”

“It is unfortunate that someone from a modest background, who is supporting Indian cricket without accepting any help from the players, is made to face numerous hardships to enable him to follow his passion,” added Tendulkar. “I hope on my behest you will extend your coopoeration to Sudhir Kumar as required by him.”

Sudhir was also present at the premiere of Sachin Tendulkar’s biographical movie ‘Sachin: A billion dreams.’

