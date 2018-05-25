Sachin Tendulkar hails government move to provide grants for sports equipment in schools

Follow Us:
Sachin Tendulkar hailed government scheme of Samagra Shiksha, under which the Centre will give government schools grants for buying sports equipment.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 25, 2018 3:20:14 pm
Sachin Tendulkar at a book launch in Mumbai Sachin Tendulkar hails Centre’s decision to give government schools grants for buying sports equipment. (Source: PTI)
Former cricketer and Rajya Sabha Sabha MP Sachin Tendulkar hailed government scheme of Samagra Shiksha, under which the Centre will give government schools grants for buying sports equipment.

In order to promote sports at school level, every government primary school will receive sports equipment at a cost of Rs 5,000, upper primary school Rs 10,000 and secondary and senior secondary school Rs 25,000.

Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar, in his speech, said that Tendulkar wanted to emphasise the importance of sports at school level and the government is taking his idea forward.

Javadekar tweeted, “Every school will receive sports equipment under the #SamagraShiksha, at the cost of Rs. 5000 for Primary, Rs. 10,000 for Upper Primary and up to Rs. 25,000 for SSC & HSC schools to inculcate and emphasize relevance of sports in the school curriculum.”

Tendulkar, who was tagged in the tweet, called it a ‘great step’ taken by the government and replied to the tweet, “Fantastic news to begin the day with. C’mon India, let’s play. No excuses anymore. This is a great step taken by the Government. A fit India is a healthy India.”

The former captain’s maiden attempt to start a discussion in Rajya Sabha was disrupted so Tendulkar took to Facebook to talk about the importance of sports and fitness in India. In the video, Tendulkar is seen emphasising how “unhealthy India is a recipe for disaster”.

