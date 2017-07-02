Sachin Tendulkar enjoys ‘best breakfast’ by son Arjun Tendulkar

On Sunday, Sachin Tendulkar posted a selfie on Instagram where he was having breakfast, cooked by his son Arjun Tendulkar. (Source: File) On Sunday, Sachin Tendulkar posted a selfie on Instagram where he was having breakfast, cooked by his son Arjun Tendulkar. (Source: File)

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has been enjoying his post-retirement life to the fullest, keeping himself surrounded with different activities. An active user of social media, Sachin tries to keep in touch with his fans from all around the world by posting his pictures and thoughts on Twitter and Instagram.

On Sunday, Sachin posted a selfie on Instagram where he was having breakfast, cooked by his son Arjun Tendulkar. Praising his son’s efforts, he said, “Breakfast in bed cooked by my son Arjun :-) best breakfast ever!!!” A month ago, Sachin was seen promoting his biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams which garnered the biggest opening in India in all languages earning massive Rs 8.40 crore on its first day.

Breakfast in bed cooked by my son Arjun :-) best breakfast ever!!! A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on Jul 2, 2017 at 2:29am PDT

The movie gave a strong message of self-belief and extreme hard-work which can help anyone to achieve their dreams. The movie also showed many instances regarding Sachin’s struggles, memorable moments and his journey from childhood to his last days of career. The movie was also released in 2400 screens in India and 400 screens overseas.

There were many reasons for the movie to create a storm as Sachin is regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’ in India. In his remarkable 24-year cricketing career, he has scored highest one-day and Test runs in the history of cricket and is the only batsman to have scored 100 centuries in International cricket. The Master has scored record 18,111 runs in ODIs and 14,692 in Tests.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd