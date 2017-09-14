Sachin Tendulkar gets nostalgic with picture from early playing days

Sachin Tendulkar started his remarkable journey in International cricket in the year 1989. (Source: Instagram) Sachin Tendulkar started his remarkable journey in International cricket in the year 1989. (Source: Instagram)

Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday had a nostalgic moment of his early playing days as he shared a black and white picture of himself waiting for his turn to bat on social media. Posting from his official Instagram account, the Master Blaster wrote, “All geared up, waiting for my turn to come in the batting line-up! #Nostalgia #ThrowbackThursday.”

Sachin started his remarkable journey in International cricket in the year 1989, when he was just 16 years old. During his school days, he played for the junior team. After being impressive at the junior level, he featured in Mumbai’s Ranji Team in 1987-88, but didn’t play any of the matches for the entire season.

He played his first ODI as well as his first Test of the career against Pakistan in 1989. He never looked back in his career and went onto to make innumerable records till he last played for India in 2013. He had a glorious ODI and Test career, from becoming the first cricketer in the history to smash 100 international centuries, to being the highest scorer in International cricket, with 34,273 runs, he had cemented a top spot for himself in the history books.

He is still the highest ODI scorer with 18,426 runs to his name, which includes 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. He even leads the ‘highest Test runs scorer’ table with 15921 runs in his Test career and 51 centuries. Even after retiring in 2013, he still holds the record of being the highest scorer in ODIs in a calendar year, when he scored 1894 runs in the year 1998.

