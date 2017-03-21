Sachin Tendulkar first cricketer to become a LinkedIn Influencer

Sachin Tendulkar has taken up multiple roles since retiring. Sachin Tendulkar has taken up multiple roles since retiring.

Social networking platform LinkedIn defines their Influencer concept circling around individuals who are “…world’s foremost thinkers, leaders, and innovators.” It goes on to add they are “…leaders in their industries and geographies…” and the list includes the likes of Richard Branson, Bill Gates, Arianna Huffington, Narendra Modi, David Cameron, Shashi Tharoor and Priyanka Chopra to name just a few. A suitable name to be added to that list is Sachin Tendulkar. In fact, Tendulkar is the first cricketer to be inducted as a LinkedIn Influencer which is an invite only concept.

From a cricketer to the leader of the national side and then Member of the Parliament (MP), only sporting recipient of the Bharat Ratna. He is also the ambassador of the Swacch Bharat Mission Abhiyan and the UNICEF Ambassador for South Asia for Hygiene and Sanitation. In more philanthropic work, Tendulkar has adopted villages of Puttamraju Kandriga in Nernuru gram panchayat near Nellore in Andhra Pradesh and Donja in Osmanabad, Maharashtra. In more sporting activities, Tendulkar currently co-owns the Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters.

His about me section on the Influencer page reads: “Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar is to Cricket, what Pele is to Football, Jordan is to Basketball and Ali is to Boxing.

In an international career that spanned 24 years, Sachin rewrote the cricket record-books on several occasions. He is the highest scorer and most successful centurion in both Tests and One-Day Internationals. He represented India in a record six World Cups and was a member of the Indian team that won the title in 2011. He became the first sportsperson to be conferred the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2014.

The teenage sensation who evolved into a living legend is as much a trailblazer off the field as he was on it. His cricketing achievements apart, he is a change-maker and entrepreneur par excellence. He has interests in diverse platforms, like Sports, Fitness and Leisure, Lifestyle and Apparel, as well as Technology that can transform lives.

The schoolboy who dreamt of emulating his cricketing heroes is today, a mentor to millions, literally and figuratively. One of the missions close to his heart is to create, motivate and guide first-generation entrepreneurs.

He has taken up the challenges of fostering a sporting culture in India and taking Indian sport to the next level. Kerala Blasters, the Indian Super League Football team of which he is co-owner, is by far the most popular side in terms of a following on social media. In 2016, he launched SRT Sports Management Company Pvt Ltd. He has also undertaken many initiatives to transform lives of the underprivileged.

His faith in the 5 Ds – desire, discipline, devotion, dedication and determination – continues to be steadfast. His journey continues…”

Tendulkar’s presence of LinkedIn has over 54,000 followers (at the time of writing). He already enjoys a strong presence on social media with over 15 million followers on Twitter and nearly 28 million ‘likes’ on Facebook.

