Sachin Tendulkar felicitates historian Babasaheb Purandare on his 95th birthday

Former Indian batsman, Sachin Tendulkar felicitated eminent historian Balwant Moreshwar, who is fondly known as Babasaheb Purandare, for his extensive work on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Speaking about Purandare’s contribution on his 95th birthday, the former Indian cricketer said it was due to Babasaheb’s contribution that he was able to get to know so much about Maharaj during his childhood.

Tendulkar felicitated Purandare, who is a recipient of the prestigious ‘Maharashtra Bhushan’ award, at a programme organised by Swargandhar and Jeevan Gani in suburban Vile Parle.

“During childhood, when I was (staying) in Sahitya Sahawas, (my) father used to sit in the hall with his friends…while chatting and having tea, many names came on my ears. Since I was young, I did not take interest and was not a part of those conversations,” said Tendulkar.

“At that time, in many names and discussions, I first heard the name of Babasaheb, but I did not exactly know what Babasaheb did and why my father used to discuss him, why he spoke highly of him,” he added.

The 95-year old is known for his various works including books and theatre drama ‘Janata Raja’.

Sharing his experience from his schooling days, Tendulkar said that it was not easy to bring such awareness about the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji and it does not happen so easily. “But when I grew up, I realised that to bring such awareness about the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji, of course, we learn in school, some things we know, some we don’t. The things which we don’t (know), to bring them to the forefront, it does not happen so easily,” he said.

“It has come to my knowledge that Babasaheb visited 300 forts, and spent time with those who guarded the forts. To bring the information (to the people) about what their ancestors did after staying with Maharaj (Shivaji), this needs dedication and commitment,” he said.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar were, among the others, also present on the occasion.

The 44-year old right-handed batsman heaped praises for the historian and said, “What can I say about Babasaheb, I am young. But while doing this, he (Purandare) never thought he could spend his time elsewhere. He brought the thoughts of Maharaj (Shivaji) to us and he is still trying to do that,” Tendulkar concluded.

