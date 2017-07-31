Sachin Tendulkar echoes PM Narendra Modi’s views on India women’s cricket team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier, congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team on their performance in World Cup 2017. Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier, congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team on their performance in World Cup 2017.

In his monthly address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the Indian women’s cricket team’s efforts in the recently concluded ICC World Cup 2017. “In this day and age, expectations are raised so much. And then, if our team can’t win some people don’t even respect basic decencies. But, the way India supported the women’s cricket team shows a shift. I am happy how India took pride in the team’s accomplishment,” said Modi in his address on Mann ki Baat.

The Prime Minister’s words later resonated in legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s thoughts who went on Twitter and said, “My thoughts resonate with those of our PM @narendramodi shared on #MannKiBaat regd my fellow Indian women cricketers’ exemplary performance.”

My thoughts resonate with those of our PM @narendramodi shared on #MannKiBaat regd my fellow Indian women cricketers’ exemplary performance. — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 30 July 2017

The Mithali Raj-led side registered a place in the final but lost to hosts England at Lord’s by 9 runs. This was the second instance when India made a cut into the finals as they last achieved the feat back in 2005 under the captaincy of Mithali.

India began their campaign in the most perfect manner as they clinched four consecutive wins in the first four matches. They first defeated England and followed it with victories against West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Though their qualification for semi-final stage was in a spot of bother when Mithali’s troops faced back-to-back defeats against Australia and South Africa and were up against New Zealand in a do-or-die match.

PM Narendra Modi praises India women’s team in Mann ki Baat address

The women in Blue did defeat the New Zealand side and made it to the semi-finals where they once again locked horns with Australia. Riding on Harmanpreet Kaur’s fascinating 171* in a rain-curtailed match, India posted 281/4 in 42 overs and later won the match by 36 runs.

Mithali’s team has gathered a lot of appreciation after their performance in the tournament. Each member of the team was rewarded a prize money of 50 lakh by the BCCI while they were felicitated in New Delhi earlier this month.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd