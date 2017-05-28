Sachin Tendulkar posts a rare photo with family, see pic

Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his movie’s successful run, taking it to social media. (Source: Instagram) Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his movie’s successful run, taking it to social media. (Source: Instagram)

With his biopic ‘Sachin: A billion Dreams’ putting up a great show on big screen, Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his movie’s successful run, taking it to social media. He posted a photo of himself with his brother Ajit Tendulkar, sister Savita.

“It’s a rare occasion that we’re all together in a frame, wearing black suits, along with my sister in a lovely saree. Thank you @_umangmehta for the smart look!” wrote Tendulkar in a post on Instagram.

Tendulkar’s biopic gives a glimpse of his career, his personal life and how he went on to become an aspiration for billions of cricket fans. The right-handed batsman, who had a cricket career for over two decades, is the only cricketer to score hundred centuries and over 34,000 runs in his International career.

A few days back Sachin also put up a screening for the Indian cricket team before the players left for England ahead of the Champions Trophy. Sachin also invited the Indian Armed Forces officers during his first movie screening.

