Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Mithali Raj on record breaking feat

Before the beginning of the Women’s World Cup in England this year there were a lot of talks about the captain of the Indian eves, Mithali Raj especially after she said that winning the World Cup would be a revolution kind of thing for Indian women’s cricket. Whether that happens still remains to be seen, but against Australia on Wednesday Raj went on to break the record for most runs in Women One-Day Internationals by surpassing England’s Charlotte Edwards tally of 5992 runs.

Raj’s historic feat drew applause from across the globe and even master blaster Sachin Tendulkar went on to congratulate her. On a message on Twitter, Sachin wrote, Congratulations, @M_Raj03! Becoming the highest run scorer in Women’s ODIs is a huge achievement. Also, superb knock today!”

Congratulations, @M_Raj03! Becoming the highest run scorer in Women’s ODIs is a huge achievement. Also, superb knock today! — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2017

This was Mithali Raj’s fifth appearance at the World Cup. When she began the World Cup she was 212 runs behind to overtake Charlotte Edwards’ tally of 5992 runs as the leading run-getter in women’s ODI cricket. Currently, Mithali has 6028 runs from 183 matches at an average of 51.52.

Wishes also poured in from other corners as Former India coach, Anil Kumble also wrote on Twitter and said, “Wonderful to hear that @M_Raj03 has become the all-time highest run-scorer in women’s ODIs. Congratulations!”, while current India batsman Ajinkya Rahane also wrote, “Mithali Raj becomes the highest run scorer in Women’s ODI Cricket History today. Super achievement! @BCCI @M_Raj03”

