Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Vinod Kambli’s birthday in Mumbai

Vinod Kambli celebrated his 45th birthday on Thursday and thanked his well-wishers for all the wishes. Many of his fans and followers on social media wished him on various platforms but one wish was special. The former India cricketer’s birthday saw a special person send a wish to him and then he also celebrated Kambli’s birthday by cutting a cake with the Mumbai cricketer.

Sachin Tendulkar wished his childhood friend Kambli on his birthday. The Master Blaster’s wish was special because both began playing cricket together and both were friends since then. But that relation took a hit once Kambli was dropped from the Indian team in the final decade of last century.

But all seems to be fine now with both sharing greetings and wishes. Tendulkar posted a message on his Twitter and Instagram handles for Kambli, wishing him long life.

“Tum jiyo hazaaron saal aur saal ke din ho hazaar. Wishing you a very happy birthday, @vinodkambli2016,” Tendulkar wrote.

Tum jiyo hazaaron saal aur saal ke din ho hazaar. Wishing you a very happy birthday, @vinodkambli349. pic.twitter.com/wOLRyfpqck — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 18 January 2018

Later, Kambli posted a video of him celebrating his birthday with Tendulkar and other friends at MCA.

@sachin_rt@AjayDes72521987#atul ranade.Celebrated my birthday with Master Blaster and our close friends at @MCA RECREATION CLUB .Thrilled 😗😙pic.twitter.com/qN5sbgAWvQ — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) 18 January 2018

Kambli’s career spanned over 10 years for India but he is considered one of the most talented cricketer. He has the highest batting average for any Indian cricketer in Test cricket with minimum 1000 runs. In his short Test career of 17 matches, Kambli had four centuries including two double.

