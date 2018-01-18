Latest News

Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Vinod Kambli’s birthday in Mumbai

Sachin Tendulkar wished Vinod Kambli on his 45th birthday and celebrated the occasion with his childhood friend.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 18, 2018 9:24 pm
Sachin Tendulkar shared an old picture of Vinod Kambli and him
Related News

Vinod Kambli celebrated his 45th birthday on Thursday and thanked his well-wishers for all the wishes. Many of his fans and followers on social media wished him on various platforms but one wish was special. The former India cricketer’s birthday saw a special person send a wish to him and then he also celebrated Kambli’s birthday by cutting a cake with the Mumbai cricketer.

Sachin Tendulkar wished his childhood friend Kambli on his birthday. The Master Blaster’s wish was special because both began playing cricket together and both were friends since then. But that relation took a hit once Kambli was dropped from the Indian team in the final decade of last century.

But all seems to be fine now with both sharing greetings and wishes. Tendulkar posted a message on his Twitter and Instagram handles for Kambli, wishing him long life.

“Tum jiyo hazaaron saal aur saal ke din ho hazaar. Wishing you a very happy birthday, @vinodkambli2016,” Tendulkar wrote.

Later, Kambli posted a video of him celebrating his birthday with Tendulkar and other friends at MCA.

Kambli’s career spanned over 10 years for India but he is considered one of the most talented cricketer. He has the highest batting average for any Indian cricketer in Test cricket with minimum 1000 runs. In his short Test career of 17 matches, Kambli had four centuries including two double.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

It's either Asian Games or US Open 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table