Sachin Tendulkar and world records – a hand in glove relationship

Sachin Tendulkar and records in cricket tend to go hand in hand. This is not without any reason as the master holds almost all the monumental records of cricket. Record books without Tendulkar in them would be almost empty. Be it Test cricket or ODI Sachin dominated everywhere. However, if there is one place where Sachin has always given something extra it is in the grandest stage of them all, the World Cup.

In career spanning over two decades Sachin Tendulkar dominates the record books not only in the overall game but also in history books of World Cup. Today (Monday) we take a look at some of those which will be always be etched in our memory.

One record which stands out is that Tendulkar holds the record for most World Cup runs with 2,278 runs. With 1743 runs in 5 world cups, Ricky Ponting is second most sucessful batsman of world cup. Kumar Sangakkara (1532), Brian Lara (1225) and AB de Villiers (1207) is at 3rd, 4th and 5th position, respectively.

In 45 matches Sachin has scored 2278 runs with a highest of 152 and at an average of 56.95. He has also hit 15 half-centuries at a strike of 88.98 strike rate.

Another special record he has is that of most centuries in World Cups – 6. They came in 44 innings. On the other hand the most number of runs in a single World Cup is also held by the Little master when he hit 673 at an average of 61.18 in 11 matches in 2002-03. He was well ahead of fellow compatriot Sourav Ganguly (465).

In world cups Sachin also has the most 50+ scores with 7. Furthermore, after playing in the world cup of 2011, Sachin also equalled the record of having participated in 6 world cups. The only other player to do this was Javed Miandad.

Meanwhile, there is another record which Sachin has and that is 9 – times he wa awarded with the “Man of the Match” award in world cups. This is a record of maximum Man of the Match awards for any player in the world cups.

But it is only records that matter here. We can also access how he grew as a player by the performance in his six world cups. In 1992 he played 8 matches – 8 and scored just 283 runs at an average of 47.17 which included three half centuries.

In 1996 he played 7 matches and hit a phenomenal 523 runs at an average of 87.17 and again 3 half-centuries and 2 hundreds. While 1999 and 2007 were mediocre, 2003 was the highlight as mentioned above. Finally in 2011,which was also his last, Sachin played 9 matches he scored 482 runs at an average of 53.56, He also scored fifties and 2 hundreds. This one was even more special as led the Indian team to world cup glory.

However, there are few that Sachin almost managed but could not achieve. An interesting one among them is that held by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting who holds the record for most World Cup matches with 46. Sachin is just one match behind Ponting at 45. But, this one will stay as it is.

