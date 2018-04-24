Cricket Australia’s cheeky Sachin Tendulkar wish leaves fans seething

Sachin Tendulkar in his glrious one-day career scored 18,426 runs in 463 matches which included 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. (Source: Reuters) Sachin Tendulkar in his glrious one-day career scored 18,426 runs in 463 matches which included 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. (Source: Reuters)

What is common between Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Dharmasena and Damien Fleming? They were all born on April 24 but most of the world over, it is hailed mostly for the Master Blaster’s birthday. When it comes to fans of Indian cricket, the day has even bigger importance even if you’re a young supporter of the teams or new to the sport. Such is the importance of the day that fans and cricketers alike flock social media to wish him – as they did today when he turns 45.

With former Australia seamer Fleming’s birthday, Cricket Australia’s social media account “cricket.com.au” also wished the 48-year-old but instead of the celebratory message, the tongue in cheek wish earned scorn of many. The tweet, with the text ‘some @bowlogist gold from the man himself – happy birthday, Damien Fleming!’ is accompanied by a video clip of Fleming bowling Tendulkar out during an ODI in Perth during the 2000 Carlton & United Series.

Clearly not pleased with some cheeky banter, fans replied with much furore. One user by the name of Shashank said, “No matter how many bans, Australians will never change…😁 On Sachin’s Birthday you are posting a video how Damien Fleming bowled him. Couldn’t you find another batsman instead of Sachin? #HappyBirthdaySachin” highlighting the recent ball-tampering bans on Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

No matter how many bans, Australians will never change…😁 On Sachin's Birthday you are posting a video how Damien Fleming bowled him. Couldn't you find another batsman instead of Sachin? #HappyBirthdaySachin — शशांक (@iShhhshank) April 24, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Another user, Nikhil Desai, claimed the tweet was in bad taste and didn’t set a good example. “Shame on CA….instead of setting a good example you do the opposite. We now also know where the Aussies learn their Sledging….it comes right from the TOP. YOUR TWEET WAS IN VERY BAD TASTE.”

Shame on CA….instead of setting a good example you do the opposite. We now also know where the Aussies learn their Sledging….it comes right from the TOP. YOUR TWEET WAS IN VERY BAD TASTE — Nikhil Desai (@nikhild1962) April 24, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If the record books are taken a close look at, Fleming dismissed Tendulkar seven times in Tests and ODIs. In India v Australia match-ups featuring Tendulkar, Brett Lee has taken his wicket the most number of times (14) followed by Glenn McGrath (13), Jason Gillespie (8) and Fleming.

